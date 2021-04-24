Tendies Hits Market Capitalization of $934,414.27 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Tendies has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $934,414.27 and $165,966.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tendies Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

