TENT (TENT) Price Down 40.9% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $3.54 million and $246,766.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.46 or 0.00408548 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00159474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.00207223 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005187 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,672,940 coins and its circulating supply is 34,595,848 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

