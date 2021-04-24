TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0892 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00090863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00644724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.74 or 0.07581482 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

