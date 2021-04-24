TERA Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $70,974.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TERA has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00264514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.33 or 0.01014565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,944.75 or 1.00104903 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00607859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.