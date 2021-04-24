Ternium Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,282 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 731% compared to the average daily volume of 515 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TX. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $202,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

