Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $64.47 million and $8.86 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00065244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00053495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00654526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.40 or 0.07460776 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

