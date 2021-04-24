Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $594,711.66 and approximately $451.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,360.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $781.54 or 0.01551900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.00471412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00056353 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004547 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

