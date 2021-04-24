TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $43.04 million and $27,744.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded up 30,738,374.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,031.13 or 0.14134620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00266212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.06 or 0.00995223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,723.46 or 0.99958647 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00021917 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 48,882,302,180 coins and its circulating supply is 48,881,573,071 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars.

