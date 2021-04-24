TerraKRW Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $43.50 million and $34,535.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00270475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,536.94 or 0.99822076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00626354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.72 or 0.01023099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 48,963,117,077 coins and its circulating supply is 48,962,387,968 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

