TerraUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and $35.63 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006359 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,863,762,863 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

