Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post sales of $9.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $11.10 billion. Tesla reported sales of $5.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $48.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 billion to $53.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.46 billion to $86.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $672.93 and a 200-day moving average of $645.46. The company has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

