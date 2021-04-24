Tether Price Hits $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Tether has a market cap of $49.43 billion and approximately $102.32 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00267309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.01003747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,013.46 or 0.99772231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.95 or 0.00610350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00202203 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 51,866,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 49,431,254,439 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

