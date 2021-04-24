Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

