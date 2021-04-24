The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

BKGFY stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.17. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

