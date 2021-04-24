The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 149.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

NYSE BX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

