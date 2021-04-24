The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 3.5% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 58,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 30.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 31.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 72,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 6.9% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

BA opened at $238.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.