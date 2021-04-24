The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

Shares of BA stock opened at $238.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

