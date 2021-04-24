The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,197.08.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

SAM opened at $1,283.90 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $428.44 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,168.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,034.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 119.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $7,095,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 120.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $414,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

