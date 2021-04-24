The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,193 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

