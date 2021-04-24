The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $685.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post sales of $685.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $660.80 million to $693.68 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $524.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $411.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $414.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

