The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

The Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $34.03 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.