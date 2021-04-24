The Graph One Day Volume Tops $121.69 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002491 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $121.69 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00090944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.38 or 0.08050838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00637345 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

