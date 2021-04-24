The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,014. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.31 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

