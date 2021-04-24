The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.69 and its 200 day moving average is $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.