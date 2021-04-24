The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

