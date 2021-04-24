The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $42,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

