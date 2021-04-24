The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of The Joint worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Joint by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $54.42 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $769.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

