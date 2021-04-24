The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Holdings Increased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 744.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. The Pennant Group comprises approximately 13.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.21% of The Pennant Group worth $55,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,767,000 after buying an additional 155,969 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,546,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 160.81 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $107.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

