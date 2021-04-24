The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $81,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $447,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $178.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

