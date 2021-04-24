The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.40

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $275.96 million and approximately $59.32 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust (CRU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00216103 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

