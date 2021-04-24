The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 146.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of The St. Joe worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,296,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 over the last 90 days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The St. Joe stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

