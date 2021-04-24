The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 137,423 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $109,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

