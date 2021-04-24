The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 47,726 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.22. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

