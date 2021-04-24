The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

