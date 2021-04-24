Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $488.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.24 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

