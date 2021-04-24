THETA Price Down 34.6% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $8.73 billion and approximately $432.78 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $8.73 or 0.00017693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00652506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.92 or 0.07566678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

