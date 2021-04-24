THORChain Price Tops $11.68 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $11.68 or 0.00023036 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and $117.05 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.01017301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,656.94 or 0.99905827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.00603516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00201806 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,097,776 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.