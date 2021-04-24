ThreeFold 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,296.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $23,296.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00262739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.61 or 0.99993331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00604387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

