Tiaa Fsb Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $33,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

