Tiaa Fsb Buys 12,977 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Facebook were worth $74,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

