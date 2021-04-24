Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $259.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

