Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,869 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.