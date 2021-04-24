Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $388.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $389.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

