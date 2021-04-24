Tiaa Fsb Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217,800 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 324,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 84,540 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 109,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 112,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

