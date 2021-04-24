Tiaa Fsb Has $19.07 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

