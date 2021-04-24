Tiaa Fsb Has $19.47 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

