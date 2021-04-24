Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

