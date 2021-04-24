Tiaa Fsb Purchases 1,972 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.89.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $718.11 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.