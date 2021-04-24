Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,245 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $291.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.52. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

