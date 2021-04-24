Tiaa Fsb Sells 17,203 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $590.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

